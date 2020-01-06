|
Robert J. Gniech, age 89, beloved husband of Joan, nee Myers; loving father of David (Laura), Kathleen Porada, Robin (Cynthia), Patrick (Deziray), Peter and the late Joan Mary Gniech; cherished grandfather of 15; fond great-grandfather of 22; great-great-grandfather of 3; also survived by3 brothers and 1 sister and several nieces and nephews; he was preceded in death by 4 siblings. Visitation Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, 3-8 PM at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Funeral Wednesday, 9:30 AM to St. Emily Church for a 10 AM mass. Interment private. Member of Knights of Columbus Council 6481. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated. For information, 847-394-2336.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 6, 2020