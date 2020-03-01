|
BARRINGTON - Robert Henning, 83, a resident of Barrington for 40, years passed away peacefully at his home February 13, 2020. He was born September 17, 1936 in Lakewood, OH to the late John and Catherine Henning. Bob was a true family man and was married to Alice for 58 years and was very proud of his two sons Paul (Patti) and Mark (Jill). Cherished grandfather of Tyler, James, Meara and Lila; and brother of William (Karen). He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Hall. Visitation will be at 10 AM until the celebration of Bob's life at 11:30 AM, Saturday, March 7 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 149 W. Main St. (Lake-Cook Road), Barrington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bob's name to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org. Arrangements are entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 847-381-3411 for information.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2020