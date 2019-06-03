|
Lt. Robert J. Hjellum F.P.F.D., age 69, beloved husband of Mariann; loving son of the late Regina and Oswald "Ossie" (retired Fire Chief Elmwood Park); dear son in law of Jean Cavalier; beloved brother of the late Kerry Hjellum (retired Fire Chief Elmwood Park), dear brother in law of the late Michael Sarysz and uncle of many nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation Wednesday June 5th, 2:00-6:00 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) Service will begin at 6:00 p.m. Eulogy will be given by his best friend and niece Michelle Sarysz Jarvis at 5:30 p.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to , . For information, 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 3, 2019