Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT HJELLUM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LT. ROBERT J. HJELLUM F.P.F.D.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LT. ROBERT J. HJELLUM F.P.F.D. Obituary
Lt. Robert J. Hjellum F.P.F.D., age 69, beloved husband of Mariann; loving son of the late Regina and Oswald "Ossie" (retired Fire Chief Elmwood Park); dear son in law of Jean Cavalier; beloved brother of the late Kerry Hjellum (retired Fire Chief Elmwood Park), dear brother in law of the late Michael Sarysz and uncle of many nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation Wednesday June 5th, 2:00-6:00 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) Service will begin at 6:00 p.m. Eulogy will be given by his best friend and niece Michelle Sarysz Jarvis at 5:30 p.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to , . For information, 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
Download Now