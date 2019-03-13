|
|
Robert J. Kwatick, 88, formerly of Ottawa, died on Friday evening, March 8, 2019 at his home in South Elgin. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa with Rev. Bruno Byomuhangi, officiating. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home. You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350. 815-434-4433.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 13, 2019