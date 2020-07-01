DEERFIELD - Robert J. La Frentz, age 79. Much loved husband of Judith for 54 years. Caring father of Robert J. II and Stephanie (David) Horvath. Proud grandfather of Devin and Brady. Brother of James and Susan. Uncle to many here and abroad. Robert was a proud US Air Force Veteran and active member of AmVets Post 66. A memorial service will be held at a later date. During this time of disconnect it is imperative to share your support at www.funerals.pro , there you can share a memory, a story or even a picture. Any act of kindness will be greatly appreciated or call 847-537-6600.