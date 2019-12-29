Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
9:15 AM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church,
841 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL
DR. ROBERT J. LAVEAU


1965 - 2019
DR. ROBERT J. LAVEAU Obituary
Dr. Robert J. LaVeau was born on May 18, 1965 and passed away December 24, 2019 at Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence surrounded by his family. Rob is survived by his devoted parents, Rosemarie and Richard, cherished brothers, Rick (Cathy), Randy (Julie), loving nieces and nephews, Rachel, Kristi (Don), Carlie (Michael), and Richard, and the love of his life, Suzi Q and her son, Sean (fiancee Heather Hellmuth) Ryder. Dr. LaVeau worked at Cook County (Stroeger) Hospital for 26 years, he also worked at UIC Hospital for 10 years. Rob was a devoted Northwestern football fan and tailgated all home games. He was a big fan of the Chicago Cubs, Bears, and Blackhawks. Visitation Monday, Dec. 30th, 3:00 P.M. - 9:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Prayers Tuesday, 9:15 A.M. at the funeral home, processing to St. James Catholic Church, 841 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, for Mass at 10:00 A.M. Entombment All Saints. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dr. Robert LaVeau's name to the , or Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence, Elk Grove Village, IL. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 29, 2019
