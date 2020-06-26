ROBERT J. NASCA
Robert J. Nasca; Beloved husband of the late Gail nee Burket; Loving father of Joseph (Danielle), Robert, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Frank and the late Kevin; Cherished grandfather of 12, Dear brother of Donna (Cristine Mabrito) Fagan, Joseph and the late Frank Jr. Devoted son of Kathleen nee Jennings and the late Frank Nasca Sr. A Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Alexis Catholic Church, Bensenville. Entombment All Saints Cemetery. For Funeral info 630- 250- 8588 or www.oaksfh.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 26, 2020.
