ROBERT J. O'LAUGHLIN
Robert J. O'Laughlin Robert J. O'Laughlin, 89; son of the late Joseph and the late Senny; beloved husband of the late Marilyn; loving father of Brian and the late Kelly (Bill) Wilton; cherished grandfather of Breann (Derek) Rogers, Kyle (Paige) Wilton and Stacey (Fiance, Tyler Nicolay); dear brother of Patricia Powers; son-in-law of the late Harry and the late Ada Kowatz; also, fond brother-in-law, uncle and friend of many. Robert graduated from St. George H.S. and St. Mary's University of MN. He worked in the insurance industry for 35 years. He enjoyed traveling, and especially liked spending time with his grandchildren. Memorial Visitation Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Rd., Niles. Family and friends will meet Monday, July 20th at St. Isaac Jogues Church, 8149 W. Golf Rd., Niles for a 10 a.m. Memorial Mass. Inurnment will follow at All Saints Cemetery, 700 N. River Road, Des Plaines, at 11:30 a.m. Graveside. In Lieu of flowers, contributions to Cystic Fibrosis are appreciated. Information, 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com




Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
JUL
20
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Isaac Jogues Church
JUL
20
Inurnment
11:30 AM
All Saints Cemetery
July 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
