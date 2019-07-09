PALATINE - Robert Joseph Tabrosky was born November 9, 1955 in Pittsburgh, PA to Robert J., Sr. and Ann Marie (nee Bucha) Tabrosky. He died Friday, July 5, 2019 at home in Palatine with his wife by his side. He fought a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer, and remained strong and optimistic for the duration, much like he lived every single day of his life. Bob knew no strangers and was loved by all. He valued spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He loved the outdoors which included fishing, hunting and camping, where he was appropriately given the nickname "Camper Bob." Bob served as the treasurer for the Roscoe Sportsmen's Club in Roscoe and also served on the Board of Directors for the Illinois Federation for Outdoor Resources (IFOR). Bob established and operated H.T. Associates, Inc. in Rolling Meadows for 39 years. He is survived by his parents, his loving wife of 38 years, Lisa (nee Barns) who he married April 25, 1981 in Schaumburg; children, Laura Tabrosky and Robert J. (Molly Roche) Tabrosky, III; grandchildren, Aiden and Alex Malenfant (and father David Malenfant); siblings, Diana (the late Michael) O'Grady and Thomas (Donna) Tabrosky; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Keith and Suzanne Barns; brothers-in-law, Eric (Patricia) Barns and Jeff Barns; several nieces and nephews; and his loyal four legged friend Wrigley. He is also survived by a countless number of friends who have been there for him and his family throughout all of the great times and all of the recent rougher times, for which he and his family are truly thankful. Visitation will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 from 3:00 until 8:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Prayers 9:15 am, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the funeral home proceeding to St. Theresa Catholic Church, 455 North Benton Street, Palatine, IL 60067 for a 10:00 am Funeral Mass. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 9, 2019