ROBERT J. WEAVER
Robert J. Weaver, 89, a resident of Grayslake, IL, passed away August 30, 2020 at Journeycare in Barrington, IL. He was born December 15, 1930 in Chicago to R. Bertram and Jane T. (nee: Murtaugh) Weaver. Bob is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janet (ne: Pailer) whom he wed in St. Louis, his children Kathy (Michael) Barone of Cary, John (Anne) Weaver of Plainfield, and Karen (Michael) Ellis of Grayslake, his grandchildren Michael, Meghan (Eric) Schaar, Mary Ellen, Stephen, James, Jeffrey, and Colleen, his great-grandson Finnegan Schaar, his brother James (Charlotte) Weaver of Florida, his daughter-in-law Sandy Weaver and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Robert, and his sister Marilyn Ward. All funeral arrangements were private and entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Loyola Academy. For more information please contact 847-223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.



Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 3, 2020.
