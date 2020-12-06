BATAVIA - Robert John "Bob" Cassidy, 86, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Aurora, Il. Bob was born on May 20, 1934 in Chicago, Il., the son of Edwin and Emma (nee. Wagener) Cassidy. Bob was united in marriage Phyllis Barnes, on December 26, 1954, in Chicago, Il. With his wife Phyllis, Bob pursued the American dream. He was a National All-Star Quarterback and MVP of the Chicago Public School League at Lindblom High School and finished his education at University of Illinois. He served his country in the US Army from 1954-1956. He was an educator, dean of students, and a coach for 30 years in District 207. Upon retirement, Bob devoted his life to helping others. He was an active member of the Kiwanis Club for over 30 years, a long-standing volunteer for Meals On Wheels, and established a scholarship at Batavia High School upon his wife's passing in her name. He lived his life with simplicity, service, and honor; all values he wished to bestow upon his children and grandchildren. He is remembered by his loved ones for his booming voice, his stubbornness, and most of all his kindness. Bob is survived by his four children, Bonnie (Charles) Hutchinson, Susan (Stephen) Avino, Terence (Sally) Cassidy and Brian (Karen) Cassidy; his eight grandchildren, Adrian (Steve) Giuliano, Stephen Avino Jr., John (Heidi) Avino, Michael Cassidy, Sara Cassidy, Clare Hutchinson, Rachel Cassidy and Jack Hutchinson; his three great grandchildren, Mia, Emma and Lyla Giuliano; two brothers, Ed (Louise) Cassidy and Ron (Lynn) Cassidy; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife Phyllis Cassidy. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Robert's name may be made to the Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry, 100 Flinn St, Batavia, IL 60510, (630) 879-3784. For additional information please contact Moss Family Funeral Home at 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com