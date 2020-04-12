|
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Robert John Fitch II, 82. Beloved husband of the late Karen Fern Fitch, nee Storz. Devoted father of Ellen Fitch, Tammy Strait, Yvette (Jim) Mirza-Grant and Robert John (Danita) Fitch III. Cherished grandfather of Amie (Harry), Suzette, Jeffrey (Julie), John, Jessica, Kassandra, Shaun, Sabrina, Samantha, Matthew and Natalie. Caring great-grandfather of many. Loving son of the late Robert and Vera Fitch. Dear brother of the late Roger Fitch. Visitation, services and interment will all be private. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Please visit our website for updates on service dates and times. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to the would be appreciated. Send to ISCA Secretary, PO Box 3104, Fort Leavenworth, KS 66027-0104. Please note on donation: "In memory of Bingo." Online condolences can be made at www.ahlgrimfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 12, 2020