Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
For more information about
ROBERT FITCH
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT FITCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT JOHN FITCH II


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT JOHN FITCH II Obituary
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Robert John Fitch II, 82. Beloved husband of the late Karen Fern Fitch, nee Storz. Devoted father of Ellen Fitch, Tammy Strait, Yvette (Jim) Mirza-Grant and Robert John (Danita) Fitch III. Cherished grandfather of Amie (Harry), Suzette, Jeffrey (Julie), John, Jessica, Kassandra, Shaun, Sabrina, Samantha, Matthew and Natalie. Caring great-grandfather of many. Loving son of the late Robert and Vera Fitch. Dear brother of the late Roger Fitch. Visitation, services and interment will all be private. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Please visit our website for updates on service dates and times. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to the would be appreciated. Send to ISCA Secretary, PO Box 3104, Fort Leavenworth, KS 66027-0104. Please note on donation: "In memory of Bingo." Online condolences can be made at www.ahlgrimfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -