Robert John Jones, age 73, died peacefully in his home in Geneva, IL on May 9 2020. Bob is survived by his wife of 49 years, Janet from Peru, IL; his daughters, Nicole (JR) and Emily (Darrin). He was a loving PaPa to 4 grandchildren6. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. John and Marian Jones. Bob was born on Feb. 5 1947, in Danville, IL. He lived in Tuscola, IL through high school. His family moved to LaSalle where he met his future wife. He graduated from IL University in 1969 with a degree in Political Science.] After serving in the military as a sentry guard dog handler, he accepted a position as an Underwriter at Royal Globe Insurance Co. in Chicago. He worked in the commercial insurance industry for over 35 years. Bob was a great family man who was always willing to spend time helping his daughters and grandchildren pursue their interests. He was kind, patient, and had a wonderful warm sense of humor. He enjoyed golf, travel, supper club, playing euchre, and spending time with family and friends. A memorial service is being planned, pending State regulations. The family would like to thank everyone who kept us in their prayers for the past 2 years.







