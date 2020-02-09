|
ST. CHARLES - Robert John "Bob" Rodgers, age 97, of Batavia, formerly of St. Charles, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Michealsen Healthcare in Batavia. He was born July 28, 1922 in Farmington, Illinois to Ralph and Ethel Rodgers. He proudly served in Italy during WWII for the United States Army. He returned and graduated the University of Illinois in 1947. Following graduation, he married his high school sweetheart and moved to St. Charles. He started a lifelong career at St. Charles Manufacturing Company in St. Charles. During his time in Italy, he found a love of nature and the mountains. He discovered skiing with his daughter and enjoyed it the rest of his life up until his 88th birthday skiing with his son in Vail. Most important to him was the welfare of his family and friends. For 71 years, he was a member the Congregational United Church of Christ in St. Charles. He was President of the Board of Directors of Delnor-Community Hospital in Geneva and active in Tri-City Family services. Mr. Rodgers is survived by his children, Rev. Dr. John Robert (Susan) Rodgers of Western Springs and Janet Rodgers (Tom) Nickols of Lake Geneva, five grandchildren, Sarah (Alex) Colomb, Matthew (Talia) Rodgers, Anne (Austin) Streeper, Katherine Nickols (Nathan McGrath) and Thomas I. Nickols, six great-grandchildren, Maxwell, Caden, William, Beckett, Emerson and Wyatt. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Lois Faye Rodgers, his parents, a grandson, Geoffrey Robert Rodgers. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service 11:00 A.M. at the Congregational United Church of Christ, St. Charles. Private family burial will be at North Cemetery, St. Charles. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Congregational United Church of Christ, 40W451 Fox Mill Boulevard, St. Charles, Illinois 60175, to the Holmstad Benevolent Fund, 700 West Fabyan Parkway, Batavia, Illinois 60510 or to TriCity Family Services, 1120 Randall Court, Geneva, Illinois 60134. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit the funeral homes obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060.
