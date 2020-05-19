|
|
WHEELING - Robert John Ruegger, age 57. Passed away on May 14th 2020. On October 2, 1962, he was born in Des Plaines, IL. He is survived by his partner Stacy Leeper, daughter Kristen Ruegger, stepson Zachary Burnett, mother Judith Schultes, and his two brothers Russell Ruegger (Cheryl Ruegger) and Kenneth Ruegger. Son of Judith Schultes, Bob was an avid Bears, White Sox and Blackhawks fan and enjoyed fishing and cooking. He was a family man that loved spending every moment he could get with them. He absolutely loved rock n' roll music and loved living life to its fullest potential. Bob has spent most of his working life as a truck driver traveling the United States and getting to see new parts of the country while working, it was something that he loved doing and it relaxed him. He was a member of the teamster's union. Due to social distancing guidelines a remembrance will be held at a future date. Please remember Bob in this time and all of the wonderful memories you have of him. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org appreciated. During this time of disconnect it is imperative to share your support at www.funerals.pro, there you can share a memory, a story or even a picture. Any act of kindness will be greatly appreciated or call 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 19, 2020