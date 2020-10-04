1/1
ROBERT JOSEPH "BOB" ANTCZAK
1959 - 2020
Robert Joseph "Bob" Antczak, February 18, 1959 - September 29, 2020. Bob Antczak was an avid outdoorsman, especially fishing. Bob also was an incredibly talented bowler and won the USBC National Championship. He passed suddenly in the place he loved the most while vacationing with his "Sweetie" in Venice, FL. Formerly a VP of Service Operations at Konica Minolta in Chicago, IL Bob worked in the Corporate world for 37 years until he moved to Pittsburgh to be with his fiancee, Teri Natoli, whom he lived with for the last 7 years. Bob became a Master Carpenter and handyman in his home town of Zelienople. They vacationed frequently to Florida to stay with Teri's parents whom Bob always called "Mom and Dad." Bob is survived by a large Chicago family including: daughter, Amy Antczak; brothers, Steve Antczak, Joe Antczak (Joyce); sisters, Sue Daube (Jay), Cindy Marecki (John); and many nieces and nephews he loved dearly in Chicago. In Pittsburgh, Bob is survived by son, Joe Natoli (Alyssa); daughters, Jennifer Watson (Josh), Jackie Natoli; and his beloved granddaughter, Julianna Watson "JuJu," whom he nannied for when she was an infant. Bob passed peacefully in Venice Bayfront Hospital surrounded by his family. There will be two Celebrations of Life for Bob, one in Pittsburgh at Teri and Bob's home in Zelienople on October 24th from 3-6pm and another in Chicago on November 7th from 3-6pm at the Bowl-Hi Lanes in Huntley.



Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Teri and Bob's home
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Bowl-Hi Lanes
