Robert Joseph Real passed away peacefully in his sleep Nov. 19 at the tender age of 93. He was born on March 24, 1927 to Emma (Connolly) Real and Theron J. Real. He had one sibling, the late Helen M. (Koch). At the age of 22 he married the late Lois J. Beckman (1930 - 1968) and together they welcomed 8 children into their family. Bob served in the U.S. Navy and spent time in the Philippine Islands as WWII was ending. Returning home to Elgin he joined the ranks of the Elgin Police Dept. for 3 years. Bob then took a job with Bunge's Tire and Service Station and worked there until retiring in 1989. His career as a salesman and passion to serve others, led him deeper into his faith. He was ordained a Deacon in the Catholic Church in 1982 and assisted the Pastors of St. Laurence Church in Elgin. In 1990, he was hired by St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin as a chaplain, serving others until his retirement, which neared his 90th birthday. Deacon Bob was much loved and will be missed by many. Bob is survived by all of his children: Ted (Pam), Janet Real-Miller (Ron, dec'd), John, Karen Bassler (Max), Jim (Vicky), Andy (Doreen), Liz, Patty Lamp (Craig). His grandchildren: Erin, Adam, Jenna, Rachel, Elizabeth, Stefanie, MaxRobert, Shawna, Marie, Louis, Kevin, Hanna, Austin, and Emily. His great-grandchildren: Chester, Theron Sonny, Elena, Elliot, and Charles. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to St. Laurence Catholic Church or Highland Oaks Nursing Home of Elgin (highlandoakselgin.org
). A private Church ceremony will be held on Sat., Nov. 28 for family only. Burial immediately afterwards at Mount Hope Cemetery. More about Bob at robertjosephreal.com
