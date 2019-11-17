Daily Herald Obituaries
ROBERT JOSEPH SIZER


1943 - 2019
ROBERT JOSEPH SIZER Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Robert Joseph Sizer, of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, formerly of Arlington Heights, was born on July 30, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois to John and Esther (nee Rickard) Sizer. He died Friday, November 8, 2019 at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kansas. Robert is survived by his daughters, Joy Lahvic (Kevin Rose) and Jane (Michael) Jacobs; his grandchildren, Sean (Marissa) and Lauren Lahvic, Genevieve, Alaina Yun, and Joseph Jacobs; great-grandchildren, Beryl, R.J. and Nolan Lahvic; sister, Mary Foley and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Suk Nan "Connie" Sizer, his parents, and brothers, John Sizer and Tom Sizer. Visitation from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, and Friday, November 22, 2019 from 9:00 am until time of the Funeral Mass at 10:00 am at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, Illinois. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Special Olympics Illinois, c/o Buffalo Grove Police Department, 46 Raupp Boulevard, Buffalo Grove, Illinois 60089. Funeral information, obituary, and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 17, 2019
