1/
ROBERT K. MILLER
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert K. Miller, age 77, of Round Lake Beach, Illinois, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2020, at his home. He was born on October 3, 1942 to Robert K. Miller, Sr., and Helen Hasek in Chicago. He was raised by his mother and stepfather, Bernard Wajda, in Knox, Indiana. He is survived by his wife, Mary J. (nee Pekala), sons: Michael, Steven E., and Richard (Kelly Meek), grandson, Steven A. Miller (fiance, Meme), and his great-grandson, Mesiah. He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Christopher. Arrangements have been entrusted to Justen's Round Lake Funeral Home. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-546-3300 or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Robert on his tribute wall.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Justen's Round Lake
222 North Rosedale Court
Round Lake, IL 60073
(847) 546-3300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved