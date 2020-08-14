Robert K. Miller, age 77, of Round Lake Beach, Illinois, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2020, at his home. He was born on October 3, 1942 to Robert K. Miller, Sr., and Helen Hasek in Chicago. He was raised by his mother and stepfather, Bernard Wajda, in Knox, Indiana. He is survived by his wife, Mary J. (nee Pekala), sons: Michael, Steven E., and Richard (Kelly Meek), grandson, Steven A. Miller (fiance, Meme), and his great-grandson, Mesiah. He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Christopher. Arrangements have been entrusted to Justen's Round Lake Funeral Home. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-546-3300 or visit www.justenfh.com
, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Robert on his tribute wall.