PALATINE - Robert L. Austin, 80, a resident of Palatine for over 50 years, passed away from Parkinson's disease on September 7, 2020. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 3:00pm until 5:00pm with a service at 4:00pm at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services, 201 N. Northwest Highway, Palatine IL. Interment will be private. Bob was born in Carthage, Illinois on April 6, 1940 to Bundy and Grace Austin. He went on to graduate from Carthage College in 1962 with a Bachelor's in Science and later from San Jose State with a Masters in Education. Bob led a career that spanned over 60 years in the insurance industry. He was married to Susan (nee Wilkinson) on August 22, 1964 and was a member of Palatine United Methodist Church for 20 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Susan; his children, Pamela (David) Disselhorst, Robert (Lorianne) Austin, Debra Austin; and his grandchildren, William, Taylor, and Kevin, Tom, Matt, Nick, and Jacob, Sophi, Sammi, and Lexi. Bob is preceded in death by his parents; and his four siblings. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Save-A-Pet in Grayslake, Illinois.