INVERNESS - Robert L Heller "Bob," 89, of Inverness, born March 20th, 1930 to the late Lois and Eugene Heller, passed away peacefully November 6th, 2019 surrounded by family. Bob, the youngest of four children was born and raised in Arlington Heights, graduating from Arlington High School in 1948 and Iowa State University where he was president of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity, and graduated in 1952. He joined ROTC his freshman year in college. After graduation, Bob married the love of his life, Ginny, his wife of 67 years. After their wedding, Bob and Ginny moved to Fort Sill, Oklahoma where Bob trained for the field artillery. He was then deployed to postwar Korea and served in the field artillery as a Lieutenant. He returned home in 1955 to Ginny and their new son Bill. Bob owned and operated the Heller Lumber Company in Arlington Heights from 1955 until his retirement in 1995. He was proud to work alongside all 4 of his children with his oldest son Bill, becoming president of the company and carrying on after Bob's retirement. He loved his employees like family and worked with many of them for 30 plus years. He met many people in his business and remembered names and details that would amaze us all. Bob was a member of Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, and the First United Methodist Church of Arlington Heights where he chaired the Board of Trustees and was active in the Boy Scout Troop 132. He spent many hours volunteering and giving back to his community. Bob and Ginny met when they were young teens and Bob thoroughly enjoyed telling the story of how they fell in love, married, and spent their lives side-by-side, raising 4 children, traveling the world with friends, learning to ski, play tennis and golf, and celebrating every grand and great-grandchild as they came along. Some of his favorite trips were to Russia, China, Africa, and many countries in Europe. He loved life and truly believed that attitude was so important in being able to live a true and love centered life on earth. Bob is remembered by family and friends for his beautiful smile, friendly disposition and positive attitude. He was kind, intelligent, and a lifelong learner. He was a natural born storyteller and would be happy to share any story if you had time to listen. His favorite topics were trees, birds, and nature of any type, science, math, and politics. Bob is survived by his beloved wife Virginia (nee Keeney), children Kathryn (Steve) Pollard, Ann Heller, and John Heller, and daughter-in-law Winifred Heller; cherished grandfather to Jane (John) Garb, Elizabeth (Christopher) Hoff, Robert (Alexandra) Heller, Stephanie Heller, Kate Krysinski, Lee Krysinski, Rachel (fiance Martin Kennedy) Pollard, Rebecca (fiance Anthony Brogni) Pollard, and Stephen Pollard, and great-grandchildren Alexis Bochat, Benjamin Hoff, Kathryn Garb, Kaitlyn Hoff, Kain Cosmano, and William Garb. Bob was preceded in death by his son William Heller. Visitation will be Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. A memorial service will be held Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:00 am, First United Methodist Church of Arlington Heights, 1903 E. Euclid Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Following the service there will be a reception in Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Arlington Heights. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 10, 2019