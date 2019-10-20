|
|
ELGIN - Robert L. Kerwin, 82, formerly of Plato Center and Rockford passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Elgin. He was born May 28, 1937, in Leroy, IL the son of Carl and Margaret (Lientz) Kerwin. He received his Bachelor's and Masters Degree from Illinois State University and was a US Army veteran serving in Germany. Mr. Kerwin taught Woodworking at Tefft Middle School in Streamwood for 35 years. An Avid woodworker, he also taught adult night school classes in retirement. When he moved to Rockford, he began a business titled Interesting Little Boxes where he displayed his wares at craft fairs. He loved traveling, was a fan of racing, and as a cancer survivor he was a driver for the . Surviving are his three sons, Jeffrey D. Kerwin of Phoenix, AZ, Andrew (Rachel) Kerwin of Hampshire, IL, Robert C. G. (Amy) Kerwin also of Phoenix; 5 grandchildren, Sam, Elissa, Georgi, Nash, and Duke; his close and best friend, Nancy Groth; two sisters, Kathy (Larry) Riddle, and Carolyn (Cleve) Hull; and several nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial visitation will be held from 1 to 3:30 pm Sunday, Oct. 27 at Emmett's Brewing Co., 128 Main St., West Dundee followed by a Celebration of Life at 3:30 pm. Please omit flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be directed to the . The Fredrick Funeral Home in Hampshire is assisting the family. Info 847-683-2711 or online at www.fredrickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 20, 2019