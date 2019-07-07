Daily Herald Obituaries
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Committal
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Adalbert Cemetery
6800 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL
ROBERT L. SKUMMER


1935 - 2019
ROBERT L. SKUMMER Obituary
MOUNT PROSPECT - Robert L. Skummer, age 84. Beloved husband of Eleanor Skummer; loving father of Patricia Fagan; Kathleen (Michael) Siska and Jeffrey (Kristine) Skummer; cherished grandfather of Michael (Erin), Matthew), Steven, Megan, Joshua and Olivia. Visitation Tuesday July 9, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. (at Northwest Highway), Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 12:00 p.m. for St. Adalbert Cemetery, 6800 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL 60714. Committal Service 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Multiple Sclerosis, https://secure.nationalmssociety.org/site/TR*fr_id=30185&pg=personal&px=17814850. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 7, 2019
