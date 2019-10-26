|
FOX LAKE - Visitation for Robert L. Stone, 51, is 4-8 PM Monday October 28, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home PC 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176) Mundelein. Funeral service is 11 AM Tuesday at the funeral home. Bob Stone was born on December 27th, 1967 in Kankakee, Illinois and died October 24th, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Bob was a lifetime Mason and a professional C.P.A for most of his life, starting with his graduation from Illinois Wesleyan University in 1990. He enjoyed watching his daughter perform and his son play baseball. He continuously supported his children in achieving their goals both personally and professionally. He is survived by his loving wife Donna (ne Page), children Kaitlin and Andrew Stone, father Virgil "Gene" Stone, step mother Renee Stone, siblings Donnie and Michael Stone, Debra Kirby and Cathy Bell. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, close friends, and his canine companion Danzel. In lieu of flowers, Contributions can be made to the Stone Family or to the AMITA Health Foundation in memory of Robert Stone. Contributions will be directed to the Gamma Knife Center at AMITA Health, 2601 Navistar Dr. Building 4, Floor 1 Lisle, IL 60532. For information call 847-566-8020 or visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 26, 2019