ELGIN - Robert L. "Bob" Thrasher, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at his home in Elgin, IL, surrounded by his family. Bob was born December 21, 1933 in Birmingham, Alabama to Eugene W. and Ruth Thrasher. Bob graduated from Warren, MI high school and attended Michigan State University for three years before joining the U.S. Army, ultimately earning from Roosevelt University degrees in English and philosophy with support of the Korean GI Bill. The military was Bob's first of three careers. After German study at Army Language School in Monterey, CA, he served two years in Europe with the Army Security Agency in the most tense of Cold War times of intrigue and espionage: revolutions in Czechoslovakia, Poland and Hungary to break out from the Iron Curtain. The uprisings were quickly crushed by Russian tanks. Upon discharge, Bob started his career in magazine editing and public relations in Chicago, initially with the Christmas Seal organization and with the Illinois Nurses Association, managing press during strikes at Northwestern Hospital, Cook Co. Hospital and Ingalls Memorial Hospital. Moving into Agency PR, Bob conducted programs and developed printed materials for 3M Company, Continental Bank, Ekco Housewares, Kitchens of Sara Lee and Strombecker Corporation. Event campaigns were developed for the annual World of Wheels Rod and Custom Car Shows at McCormick Place. In 1962 Bob hosted Scandinavian Airlines System inaugural Chicago-Copenhagen flight with Mayor Richard J. Daley, Fire Commissioner Bob Quinn and Police Commander O.W. Wilson aboard. Follow-up SAS events included a visit to Navy Pier by the Norwegian three-master tall ship Christian Radich. Bob was elected 1963 president of the 500 member Chicago Publicity Club. Volunteer civic activity centered on cofounding the Organization of the North East in Chicago's Uptown and Edgewater neighborhoods, where the Thrasher family lived before moving to Elgin in 1986. Besides fundraising, efforts concentrated on making more housing credit available in the community. Bob was called to Washington to testify before Senator William Proxmire's banking committee gathering information that ultimately culminated in the Community Reinvestment Act. In that time, Bob was appointed to the Illinois Savings and Loan Board by Gov. Dan Walker. He also persuaded then State Senator Bill Marovitz to sponsor a bill requiring commercial kitchens to post an informational chart on how to perform the Heimlich maneuver. While this reflects some of what he did, who he was included being a man of humor, wry wit, and tremendous raconteur and singing abilities. Bob was a lover of languages, silliness and fashionable gift giving. He had tremendous loyalty to the upkeep of decades long friendships and autos of all ages, and was known for his dispensation of creative curmudgeonly quips, as well as gardening and culinary inspiration. Bob was predeceased by his parents and brother Bill. He is survived by wife Betsy, daughters Delia and Keira, son Jack, grandsons Ryder, Vance and Ian, and granddaughter Erin. A Memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 from 1-4 pm, with the service at 2 pm, at American Legion Hall, Post 57, 820 N. Liberty St. in Elgin IL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 29, 2019