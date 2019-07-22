Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
More Obituaries for ROBERT WILSON
ROBERT L. WILSON

ROBERT L. WILSON Obituary
Robert L. Wilson, age 86, beloved son of the late Harold, Sr. and Mary Wilson; dear brother of William (the late Dorothy), Larry (Polly), Betty (John) Nowlin and the late Harold, Jr. (the late Thelma); also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 3-9 PM at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Funeral Wednesday, 1 PM at the funeral home. Interment private. For information, 847-394-2336.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 22, 2019
