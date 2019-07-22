|
Robert L. Wilson, age 86, beloved son of the late Harold, Sr. and Mary Wilson; dear brother of William (the late Dorothy), Larry (Polly), Betty (John) Nowlin and the late Harold, Jr. (the late Thelma); also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 3-9 PM at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Funeral Wednesday, 1 PM at the funeral home. Interment private. For information, 847-394-2336.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 22, 2019