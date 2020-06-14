ROBERT L. WYSOCKE
1933 - 2020
STREAMWOOD - Robert L. Wysocke, 86, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020. He was born Sept. 5, 1933 in Chicago the son of Leonard and Mae (Patt) Wysocke. He is survived by his wife, Mary; sons, Stephen (Suzanne), and Randy (Christine); daughter-in-law, Sallie Wysocke; 9 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial is Tuesday, June 16 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Rd., Huntley. Private Burial will be at Abraham Lincoln Cemetery in Elwood. Visitation will follow the Mass at the James A. O'Connor Funeral Home, 11603 E. Main St., Huntley, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Information, 847-669-5111 or online www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com




Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.
