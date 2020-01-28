|
Robert Lawrence Barthel, 87, passed away peacefully Friday, January 24, 2020, at Bethany Rehab & Nursing Center, DeKalb. Born December 8, 1932, in Chicago, the son of Walter and Mae (Smith) Barthel, Robert lived for about 20 years in the Schaumburg area. He retired after 30-plus years of service at Youngstown Steel and Union Steel in Chicago. A veteran of US Army, having served during the Korean War, Robert was a member of St. Marcelline Church in Schaumburg. The beloved husband of the late Carole (Lindey) Barthel, whom he married in 1958 in Chicago, Robert was the loving father of Jeff of Rockford, Scott (Wendy) of Genoa and Tim (Julie) of Indianapolis, Ind.; loving grandpa of Brian (Kristen), Christopher, Connor, Nicholas, Collin, Amanda and Caiti; great-grandpa to Brayden and Kayla; brother to Charles (Jill); and friend to many. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his parents; a brother-in-law; and two sisters-in-law. The visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Cooper- Quiram Chapel, 202 E. Main St., Genoa. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at St. Michael Cemetery Chapel, 1185 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine, IL 60067. Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Chapels, 815-784-2518. Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.
