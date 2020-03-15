|
|
Robert Lee Extrom, a resident of Arlington Heights for almost 60 years, moved to heaven on March 12, 2020. Robert Extrom was born April 6, 1930 in Congress Park, IL, the youngest of ten children of Harry and Frances Extrom. He had four brothers and five sisters. Visitation will be Friday, March 20, 2020 from 4 PM to 8 PM at Glueckert Funeral Home, 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois 60004. Funeral services will he held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Robert was a U.S. Marine and proudly served during the Korean War with the 1st Marine Division as a radio operator. He first embarked on the Inchon Landing and helped to liberate Seoul, South Korea. He also fought at the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea where the temperatures fell to 30-50 degrees below zero. He also fought in South and Central Korea. He was awarded two Commendations for bravery under fire. He was almost mortally wounded during battle but was saved when the large radio on his back absorbed shrapnel from a mortar that exploded nearby. In 2018, he received a Hearts of Gold Hero Award from the Arlington Heights Special Events Commission for his wartime service. After the war, he worked at US Life/Credit Life Insurance Company for 40 years, retiring as Vice-President/Treasurer. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He also built a log cabin in Wisconsin and spent many days hiking, skiing and playing with grandchildren and dogs. He is survived by his loving wife, Marijean, and in May 2020 they would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary. He is also survived by his children: Daniel Extrom (Jean Greco), James Extrom, Janice Sheridan (Richard Sheridan), and Sharon Extrom. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Matthew Chinski, Michael Chinski, Kacie Sheridan Sanchez, Kylie Sheridan Rack, Jake Sheridan, Kristen Extrom, Lauren Extrom and Brendon Slattery. He is the proud great-grandfather of Wesley Chinski and Jacob Chinski. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alzheimer's Foundation of Greater Chicago (.) and Journey Care (journeycare.org) appreciated. For information, Glueckert Funeral Home 847.253.0168. www.GlueckertFH.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 15, 2020