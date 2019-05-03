HUNTLEY - Robert Lee Scott Holbrook, 56, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his home in Huntley, IL. Robert was born on January 21, 1963 in Geneva, IL., the son of Harold and Marjorie Holbrook. He grew up on Batavia's east side. As an adult, he lived in St. Charles and Sugar Grove and eventually moved to Huntley. Robert attended J.B. Nelson Elementary School in Batavia and graduated from Valley Lutheran High School in St. Charles. After graduation, he began work for Wild Rose Farm in St. Charles, IL. He went to work at George Ball Seed Company of West Chicago, where he met his wife, Mary (nee. Pietrazk) Holbrook. They were married in 1997. Then he went to work for Konica-Minolta where he was a Field Service Manager. Rob was a long time modeler, building military, airplanes and boat models. He won multiple awards for his modeling, including a coveted award at the Butch O'Hara modeling show. His crowning achievement was receiving his single engine pilot's license. He also loved hunting and fishing with his brothers. He was noted for his humor, he could always make people laugh. He enjoyed wood carving wildlife and was passionate about vintage cars and aviation history. He is survived by his wife Mary of Huntley, IL.; three brothers, Dan (Linda) Holbrook of Aurora, IL., John (Connie) Holbrook of North Aurora, IL. and James (Vicky) Holbrook of Land O'Lakes, WI.; two sisters, Judy (Rett) Messerschmidt and Emilie Arnold of Arizona; seven nieces, Ashley (Tony) Walz of Plano, IL*, Whitney (Ryan) Strusz of Plano, IL., Meagan (Ben) Kishman of Baltimore, MD, Katherine "Kattie" and Elizabeth "Ellie" Messerschmidt of Omaha, NE., Shiela and Krysta Arnold of Arizona; two nephews, Cpt. Matthew "Matt" McConnell USAF and Patrick "PJ" Holbrook of North Aurora, IL.; and two great-nieces, Melody Walz and Kinsley Strusz. Memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia, IL. 60510. A memorial service will follow at 6:00 P.M. also at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Rob's name to, Transitions Hospice, 12040 Raymond Ct., Huntley, IL. 60142. For additional information please contact Moss Family Funeral Home at 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary