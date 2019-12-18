|
|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Robert Leo Melroy passed away in his home on Dec. 14, 2019 at age 88, after a long struggle with dementia. He was born Nov. 2, 1931 in Norton, KS, the son of David J. and Rose A. (Mosier) Melroy. He graduated from Kansas State University in 1954. After college, Bob served proudly for two years in the Army Signal Corps. After finishing his service term, he went to work for the Quaker Oats Company in St. Joseph, MO. That's where he met Mary Denise "Dennie" Wolters. They were married at the St. Joseph Cathedral on Nov. 30, 1957. A couple of years later, they were living in Arlington Heights, when Bob enrolled at the Chicago-Kent College of Law. He worked full-time while attending school at night and graduated in 1963. Bob loved the law and was very proud to be a lawyer. While he was an accomplished and well-respected lawyer, the most important thing in Bob's life was always family. He would always make the effort to be home for his daughters' many recitals, events and performances. Bob is survived by Dennie, his wife of 62 years; 4 daughters, Theresa Melroy, Margaret (Melroy) married to Kurt Pairitz, Denise Melroy, Sharon (Melroy) married to Rob Kippenbrock; and 7 grandchildren, Carolyn (Pairitz) married to Derek Morris, Mark Pairitz, Alex Kippenbrock, Noah Kippenbrock, Claire Kippenbrock, Rose Kippenbrock and Ruby Melroy. He is also survived by his sister, Patricia Martin, of Overland Park, KS. He was preceded in death by his brother, David J. Melroy. Visitation is Friday, October 20, 2019 from 10:00 am until time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, 440 S. Mitchell, Arlington Heights, IL. Interment will be at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor at the St. Joseph's Home in Palatine, IL (littlesistersofthepoorpalatine.org), or Our Lady of the Wayside Church in Arlington Heights, IL (olwparish.org). Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 18, 2019