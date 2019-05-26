Home

HUNTLEY - Robert Leo Ziwiski, Jr, 85, died peacefully, May 15, 2019. Bob was born April 5, 1934 in Chicago, the son of Robert and Caroline Ziwiski. He was joined in marriage Carol Ellen Staschke on January 12, 1957. From 1957-1959 he served in the United States Army and continued his service in the reserves until 1963. Bob and Carol raised their family in New York and Arlington Heights, Il moving to Huntley for their retirement. He was an avid softball player for many leagues, belonged to the Sun City Pinnochle Club as well as the Prairie Singers. He enjoyed all sports and was a Chicago Sox fan. But his greatest joy was spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Carol Ziwiski, his son David (Lynn) Ziwiski, daughter-in-law, Ranae Ziwiski, grandchildren, Jason, Sarah, Ryan and Abby. He his also survived by his sisters, Joan Geisness and Marily Jiranek. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Wayne, his brother, William, sisters, Mildred, Lorraine, Ruth and LaVerne. A memorial service will be conducted on June 1, 2019, 11:00am at First United Methodist Church, 1903 East Euclid Street, Arlington Heights, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church or For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 26, 2019
