ROBERT LOUIS MCGRATH

ST. CHARLES - Robert Louis McGrath, 67, passed away November 2, 2019. He is survived by his parents Barbara R. and the late William J. McGrath; his siblings William R, the late Brian M., Thomas A., and Barbara J. McGrath; his former spouse Hilary L. McGrath; his children Megan Ann Jansen, Lindsey Beth Leahigh and Molly Caitlin McGrath Bard; his grandchildren Aevery S. Jansen, Emerson A. Jansen, Cohen B. Jansen, Eleanor L. Bard and Wesley N. Bard. Robert was a true lifelong learner who generously shared his pursuits, passions and curiosities. His heart was dedicated to helping family and friends. His daughters were his most precious pride and joy. Visitation Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Funeral Mass Saturday 10 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 310 S. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton, IL 60187. Interment St. Michael Cemetery, Wheaton, IL. In lieu of flowers, he would like any donations to go to Mercy Center for Boys and Girls in Chicago, IL. Info at www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 5, 2019
