"Family is not an important thing. It's everything." - Michael J. Fox Services for Bob will be private, he was born on February 7, 1957 and passed away peacefully on October 20, 2019 in Barrington at JourneyCare Hospice surrounded by his lovely wife, two sons, and daughter-in-law. Bob was an extraordinarily compassionate and loving husband to his wife, Barbara, never hesitating to declare his love to her through humor, smiles, and unwavering support. Bob was incredibly proud of his two sons, Robert "R.J." and William "Billy", and was a wonderful father, coach, and teacher, encouraging them to excel while providing unconditional love and support. Bob also greatly loved his daughter-in-law, Jennifer, and often stated the joy and happiness that she brings the entire family. Bob also loved and was loved by his caring and loving sisters, Suzae Johnson and Nancy Langlois, and brother-in-law John Langlois. He also had the love and admiration of his sisters-in law Cathy Schmidt and Patricia Schmidt, and his brother-in-law Fred Schmidt and his wife Sue Austen. Bob was lucky to have so many wonderful nieces and nephews: Tim and Leigh Schmidt family, Todd and Kelli Schmidt family, Mike and Tanya Langlois, and Amy and Michael Letcher. Bob deeply loved his mother, Jean Babin Johnson Metze and his father, Robert Michael Johnson Sr. and stepfather Robert Metze, his mother-in-law Betty Schmidt, father-in-law Walter Schmidt and Walter's girlfriend, Rita Erdmann. Bob was an exceptional electrical engineer, having worked at Motorola for 40+ years with great recognition including 25+ patents to his name. He also took time to give himself to the community, having volunteered often at the Ela Area Public Library in Lake Zurich as well as the Special Recreation Association of Lake County (SRACLC), supporting his wife and youngest son in their endeavors. He also was an avid Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees fan year after year, placing emphasis on the Cubbies first. Bob will be missed greatly but can be remembered through his warped sense of humor, his incorruptible optimism, and his unparalleled loving heart. Donations can be made to Camp SOAR c/o Children's Research Triangle, 70 E. Lake St., Ste. 1300, Chicago, IL 60601, celebrating twenty years of supporting individuals with special needs. Billy attended Camp SOAR for ten years. Arrangements by Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich. For info. 847-540-8871 or www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 26, 2019