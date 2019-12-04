|
|
GENEVA - On Sunday, December 1, 2019, Robert M. Langeness, loving husband and father of three children, passed away from this earthly world and into the arms of the Lord at the age of 79. Robert was born on February 19, 1940, in Duluth, Minnesota, but grew up in the St. Charles area. He graduated from St. Charles East High school and then served in the U.S army. He was stationed in Fort Bliss, Texas, where he met his beloved soul mate Joyce and married in June of 1960. Robert began a long advertising career with the Chicago Tribune in 1970. He moved to the Kane County Chronicle in 1982 as advertising director, and then to the Republican. Robert served on many boards: the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, the American Cancer Society, United Way, and the Delnor Community Hospital Foundation while the new location was under construction. He additionally served as an Alderman for the City of Geneva and as chairman of the Geneva Public Safety Committee for 12 years. He was active in the Geneva Lions Club, the Medinah Shrine, the Fox Valley Shrine Club, and Geneva Masonic Lodge #139. In June of 2019, Robert had the proud honor and privilege of being the Parade Marshall of the Swedish Days Parade in Geneva. He also had a great passion and love for Doberman Pinschers and had a total of 6 over the last 30 years. Robert was preceded in death by his mother Roberta, and father, Lewis. Robert is survived by his wife Joyce, his three children Troy (Peggy) Langeness, Todd (Meg) Langeness, Amy (Langeness) McLaughlin (Mike), and 8 grandchildren Bobby and Jimmy Langeness, Josie and Bo Langeness, Patrick McLaughlin, Marine Sergeant Danny McLaughlin, Marine Sergeant Matthew McLaughlin, and Navy Airman Thomas McLaughlin, and a great-grandson Daniel McLaughlin on the way. Robert is also survived by his sister, Pat (Langeness) Pappalardo. Visitation Services will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Yurs Funeral Home, 1771 W. State St., Geneva, IL, from 1:00-5:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, 10:00 AM at St. Mark's Church, 320 Franklin St., Geneva, IL. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Geneva following the service. A light luncheon will be served at St. Mark's following the interment. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Robert's name. Checks can be made payable to the "Robert Langeness Memorial Fund" and mailed in care of PO Box 266, Elburn, IL 60119.The charities supported are , St. Mark's Church Geneva, Geneva Historical Center "Endowment Alden Odt Living History Partnership," and Northwestern Memorial Foundation. For information, please call Yurs Funeral Home, Geneva, 630-232-7337 or www.yursfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 4, 2019