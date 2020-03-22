|
PALATINE - Robert M. Siminak, 81, passed away peacefully March 7, 2020. He was born June 16, 1938 in Chicago to the late Harry and Janie Siminak. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Robert was the husband of the late Carol (nee Gaughrin); father of James (Cynthia) Siminak; grandfather of Jonah and Greyson Siminak; and survived by Barbara Niems. He had a long career as a carpenter in the Chicago area. Robert was an avid motorcyclist as well as a car enthusiast, and was loved by family and friends alike. Services private.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 22, 2020