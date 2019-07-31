|
ADDISON - Robert Mark Phillips, 66. Cherished husband of Sylvia (nee Sherry). Loving father of Christian Spencer Phillips. He was a longtime Labor Relations Specialist for the Federal Aviation Administration, an attorney, and an Elder at the Lutheran Church of St. Luke. Visitation Monday, August 5, 3-8 p.m. at Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake Street, Addison. Funeral service Tuesday, August 6, 10:30 a.m. at the Lutheran Church of St. Luke, 410 S. Rush St., Itasca. Private interment in Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lutheran Church of St. Luke or Iowa State University Department of Music and Theatre. For info, www.HumesFH.com or 630-628-8808.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 31, 2019