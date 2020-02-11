Daily Herald Obituaries
ROBERT "BOB" MARUSKA

ROBERT "BOB" MARUSKA Obituary
PALATINE - Robert "Bob" Maruska, age 95. Beloved husband for 72 wonderful years to Elayne (nee Woods). Devoted father to James (Jasna) Maruska, Dyane Fountain, Thomas Maruska, and Gary Maruska. Cherished grandpa to Renee Fountain (Eric Lass) and Andrea (Zac) Johnson. Adored great-grandpa Brinley, Jade, and Brooks. Bob was a flight instructor for United Airlines for over 30 years and was a proud World War II veteran. The time he didn't spend with his family, he spent volunteering as a Eucharistic Minister at Northwest Community Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to a would be appreciated. A visitation will be held Wednesday, February 12, at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine, IL, from 3:00-8:00PM. A funeral mass will be held Thursday, February 13, at St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic Church, 1201 E. Anderson Dr., Palatine, IL, at 11:00AM. Interment private. For more information, please call 847-359-8020 or visit Bob's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 11, 2020
