Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
ROBERT MICHAEL LACY


1961 - 2020
BUFFALO GROVE - Robert Michael Lacy, 58, died May 6, 2020, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. He was born September 14, 1961, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Michael and Elletta (nee Jones) Lacy. He attended Saint Louis University, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration. He was a member of the Beta Gamma Sigma Honor Society. He married Jane (nee Tisinai) Lacy on November 25, 1987, in St. Louis, Missouri. He worked in the telecom industry for eight years, then began a career in software and technology, where he most recently served as the Director of Global Software Delivery, Asset Performance Management at Aveva Software. He was a lifelong hockey fan and car enthusiast; and loved spending time on the water, whether he was boating on Lake Michigan or rafting in the Gulf of Mexico. Bob is survived by his wife, Jane; his daughters, Erica (Phil Boothe) and Malinda Lacy; his sisters, Kathy Batsch-Hulett, Patricia (Dave) Owen, and Mary (Joe) Stratton; nephews, Sean and Kyle (Lisa) McQuiston; niece, Melissa (Jeff) Mull; nephew, Tony (Amanda) Tisinai; and his granddog and cancer companion, Rambo Lacy. He is preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Elletta Lacy; and brother, Michael Robert Lacy. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Cancer Institute, Building 31, Room 11A-16, 9000 Rockville Pike, Bethesda, MD 20892. For funeral information and to give condolences, please visit www.GlueckertFH.com or call 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 24, 2020
