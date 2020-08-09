Robert Michael LaMantia, 63, died peacefully Saturday, August 1st, 2020 at Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview, IL, surrounded by his loving family. Born June 25, 1957, in Chicago, to Robert and Patricia LaMantia and raised in Elmwood Park and later Mount Prospect. Bob served at the Wilmette Police Department from 1980 to 2006, as a police officer through Deputy Chief. He later served at the Lincolnwood Police Department as Chief of Police from 2006 to 2017. Bob and Debra LaMantia raised three girls in Arlington Heights. Bob enjoyed family vacations, home improvement projects, and embracing his daughter's passions. Later in life, Bob enjoyed spending time on the golf course, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with his grandchildren. Bob met Debbie Brazier in 2016 and together they shared a very loving relationship in Wheeling. Bob is survived by his mother, Patricia; partner, Debbie Pipia Brazier; ex-wife, Debra; his daughters, Michelle (Brandon) Bridges, Jennifer (Jason) Myers, Nicole (Michael) Creason; and five grandchildren, Connor (6), Owen (4), Natalie (3), Olivia (1), and Apollonia (4 months). He is also survived by his siblings, Theresa (Steve) Loerch, Mary (Terry) Hunt, Joanne (Jim) Watts, Michael (Lisa), Rosemary, Frank, Patricia (Frank) Mager, Donna (Kevin) Duray; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert J. LaMantia. A ceremony in celebration of Bob's life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Leukemia Research Foundation in Northfield, IL at https://allbloodcancers.org/
. Please mention Officer LaMantia in the comments section of the donation form.