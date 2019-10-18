|
|
LIBERTYVILLE - Visitation for Robert "Rob" Michel, 58, is from 2-6 PM Friday October 18, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home PC 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176) Mundelein. Funeral service will begin at 6 PM. He was born October 10, 1961 in Milwaukee and died Wednesday October 16, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. Rob was the owner of "Hoopman" by Robbie Sports in Libertyville. He is survived by his wife Eileen (nee McGarrigle), his daughters Lena, Kasey and Shannon Michel, his mother Mary Michel, siblings Pat (Scott) Armitage, John (Kate) Michel, Tom (Mary) Michel, Katie (Brian) Kristan, Peggy Michel, Raymond Michel, Lisa (Rick) Stone, sister in-law Diane Michel and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Vincent Michel, his brother Tim "Opie" Michel and his sister Betsy Michel. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family appreciated. For information call 847-566-8020 or visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 18, 2019