|
|
ELGIN - Robert W. Miskiewicz, 81, formerly of Streamwood and Chicago. Died on February 1, 2020 surrounded by his famlly. A 45 yr employee of Navistar, an Army Veteran, and an avid treasure hunter, Robert was born in Chicago on December 25, 1938 to Joseph Miskiewicz and Mary Mikula. He later met and married Diane Barczykovvskl and they enjoyed 60 years together until Diane's death In 2018. Robert is survived by his son Michael (Kim) Miskiewicz and daughter Kim Reed as well as three grandchlldren; Ashley, Joseph and Rebecca and his faithful sidekick Molly. He was preceded in death by his wife Diane, his brother Richard, his mother Mary and his father Joseph. Services will be private and a celebration of Robert's life wlll be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Anderson Animal Shelter, 1000 S La Fox St, South Elgin, llflnols 60177.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 16, 2020