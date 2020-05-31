ROBERT NEAL "BOB" PARKE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Neal "Bob" Parke, 75, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020, in Bradenton, Florida. Bob was a beloved and supportive husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carol; his children, Michelle, Jeffrey, and Lindsey; and his grandchildren, Annika and Elin. He was an engaged, fun, and loving father who consistently encouraged his children to pursue their passions, much as he had. Bob was born and raised in the southwestern Illinois town of Galesburg, the only child of Robert and Elma Parke. He attended Knox College where he met Carol, studied economics, and joined Phi Delta Theta fraternity. As a proud graduate, he established the Parke Ethics Endowed Fund to reflect his personal views about ethical business practices. Following Knox, Bob attended the Tuck School at Dartmouth College where he earned his MBA in accounting and finance. Then, he began a long and successful career in the banking industry, starting at Ernst and Young and retiring as the CFO of St. Paul Federal Bank in Chicago. Bob was active in his church, Holy Family Catholic Community in Inverness, Illinois, and he also participated in Palatine Lions Club where his volunteer efforts earned him the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award. Bob was an avid golfer and enjoyed the challenges of the game but most importantly the camaraderie with his fellow golfers. He and Carol shared a love of travel, and their adventures took them all over the globe. A memorial will be planned at Holy Family when safe gatherings are permitted once again. In the meantime, please share your memories of Bob and celebrate his extraordinary life. Donations to the Parke Ethics Endowed Fund at Knox College are encouraged in lieu of flowers: https://www.knox.edu/parke.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved