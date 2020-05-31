Robert Neal "Bob" Parke, 75, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020, in Bradenton, Florida. Bob was a beloved and supportive husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carol; his children, Michelle, Jeffrey, and Lindsey; and his grandchildren, Annika and Elin. He was an engaged, fun, and loving father who consistently encouraged his children to pursue their passions, much as he had. Bob was born and raised in the southwestern Illinois town of Galesburg, the only child of Robert and Elma Parke. He attended Knox College where he met Carol, studied economics, and joined Phi Delta Theta fraternity. As a proud graduate, he established the Parke Ethics Endowed Fund to reflect his personal views about ethical business practices. Following Knox, Bob attended the Tuck School at Dartmouth College where he earned his MBA in accounting and finance. Then, he began a long and successful career in the banking industry, starting at Ernst and Young and retiring as the CFO of St. Paul Federal Bank in Chicago. Bob was active in his church, Holy Family Catholic Community in Inverness, Illinois, and he also participated in Palatine Lions Club where his volunteer efforts earned him the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award. Bob was an avid golfer and enjoyed the challenges of the game but most importantly the camaraderie with his fellow golfers. He and Carol shared a love of travel, and their adventures took them all over the globe. A memorial will be planned at Holy Family when safe gatherings are permitted once again. In the meantime, please share your memories of Bob and celebrate his extraordinary life. Donations to the Parke Ethics Endowed Fund at Knox College are encouraged in lieu of flowers: https://www.knox.edu/parke.
Published in Daily Herald on May 31, 2020.