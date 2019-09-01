|
PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Robert Nicholas "Bob" Schnitzius, 89, passed away August 23, 2019. Born November 25, 1929 to Mathias and Caroline Schnitzius. He is survived by his wife, Elaine (nee Faldetta); sons, Fred (Marilyn), Bobby Jr. (Jennifer), Jim (Lisa); grandfather of four; great-grandfather of one; brother of Edward (Mary Kay); also survived by many nieces and nephews. Robert is a graduate of Michigan State University. He served in the Army in Germany during the Korean War. Organized the Bobby Sanders Orchestra and played music from the "Big Band" era. Besides music, he was an avid White Sox fan and had a plentiful vegetable garden every year. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Edna Catholic Church 2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL, 60004, http://www.stedna.org/. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 1, 2019