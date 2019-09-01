Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT SCHNITZIUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT NICHOLAS SCHNITZIUS


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Robert Nicholas "Bob" Schnitzius, 89, passed away August 23, 2019. Born November 25, 1929 to Mathias and Caroline Schnitzius. He is survived by his wife, Elaine (nee Faldetta); sons, Fred (Marilyn), Bobby Jr. (Jennifer), Jim (Lisa); grandfather of four; great-grandfather of one; brother of Edward (Mary Kay); also survived by many nieces and nephews. Robert is a graduate of Michigan State University. He served in the Army in Germany during the Korean War. Organized the Bobby Sanders Orchestra and played music from the "Big Band" era. Besides music, he was an avid White Sox fan and had a plentiful vegetable garden every year. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Edna Catholic Church 2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL, 60004, http://www.stedna.org/. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Download Now