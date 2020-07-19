This is such sad news, my memories of Mr. Sandberg are from when Marlisa and I were younger maybe around 10 or 11 yrs. old (and younger), and we would explore the upstairs of his Sandberg's Store For Men and find ways to be mischievous or play tricks on him, and he would just smile and let us have fun. My mom and dad became friends with both Robert and Karen Sandberg when I was just a baby and my siblings were young, and I saw some fun pictures of my mom's of both couples dressed up at a Halloween at a party that they threw. I hope Mr. Sandberg will be reunited with my dad in heaven.

Lynnette Alexa

Friend