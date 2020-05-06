|
|
ELGIN - Robert P. Blake, 72, of Elgin passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 in his home. He was born July 29, 1947 in Dayton, Ohio he son of Robert and Cozella Blake. Surviving are his wife, Diane, 3 children, Kimberly Hughes, Rebeca Blake and Bryan Blake, and 4 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son Timothy Hughes. Private services will be held for the family. A memorial services will be held at a future date. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family. For more information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 6, 2020