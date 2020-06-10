Robert P. Ryan, born Dec. 29, 1964 in Chicago, IL. Died May 30, 2020 at home. Survived by parents Dennis and Judi Ryan, brother Richard and Judith (Hoffman) Ryan, sister Jennifer (Ryan) Licona, his sons Joshua, Daniel and Brittney (Popec) Ryan, 5 grandchildren, 1 niece and 4 nephews. Robert grew up in Wood Dale, IL attending Westview, Wood Dale JH, and Fenton High Schools, where he was a school photographer and was on track and field. He joined the US Army as a combat photographer after graduating and traveled with the Army. He worked at numerous places as well as was an over the road truck driver. He volunteered numerous hours and sweat with the Wood Dale Historical Society over the majority of his lifetime. No funeral or wake has been arranged due to current world circumstances. Please send all memorials in honor of his name to the Wood Dale Historical Society at PO Box 13, Wood Dale, IL 60191. Thank you for your love and care. He will be missed. Arrangements were entrusted to The Oaks Funeral Home.







