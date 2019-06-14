Robert P. "Bob Urbaniak, 78, died Sunday, May 19th, 2019 at home in Tucson, Arizona following a brief illness. He leaves behind his wife of 39 years, Mary, His Son Michael Urbaniak; Daughters, Vicki (Mark Kaitchuck), Cathleen (The Late Raphael Correa), Jennifer (Scott Hermanson); Sister; Christine (Ronald Courtin); Five Grandchildren Stephanie, Vanessa, Kyle, Drew and Noah along with Two Great Grandchildren Emma and Selene. Born and Raised in Chicago, the son of the Late Ferdinand and Anna Urbaniak. Bob worked at ITW for 25 years while in Chicago as a Master Gear Shaper/Grinder. In 1999 Bob and Mary relocated to Tucson Arizona after a vacation in the area with them both loving the mountain views and wildlife that existed in Tucson. Bob had a passion for watching and feeding the hummingbirds that would gather near the back patio of their home. Bob was a good and kind man. He loved his family and friends and always had something to smile about and had a tremendous laugh. We will miss him. From his Wife Mary, "Bob was the person I wanted to be with, this was the relationship I wanted to be in and my love will last forever. You definitely were an Enigma." Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary