Robert Parker Coffin passed away peacefully on June 13, 2019. Born August 6, 1917 in Chicago, IL to Irene Borden Parker and Charles Howells Coffin. He shared 74 years of a loving marriage with Elizabeth Magie Coffin. Preceded in death by his wife and son, Robert Parker Coffin Jr.; survived by daughter, Betsy Hofmeister (Dave); daughter-in-law, Joy Coffin; daughter, Barbara Coffin (Dan Engstrom); son, John (Chris); 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Graduated from New Trier High School in 1935 and Yale University in 1939. Enlisted in the Naval Air Corps in 1942. After the war, he and his wife settled in Long Grove, Illinois where they raised a family and played a major role in shaping the foundations of this community. He was a well-known architect, talented builder, amateur historian, naturalist, conservationist, community leader and committed family man. He lived his values. As he gave to his family, he gave to his community. He served on the Long Grove Kildeer School Board, Long Grove Church Council, as trustee on the first Long Grove Village Board and as volunteer mayor for 22 years. Memorial Gifts to St. Leonard's Ministries, c/o Erwin Mayer, Executive Director, 2100 W. Warren Blvd. Chicago, IL 60612 or Long Grove Park District, 3849 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove, IL 60047 would be appreciated. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 27th at 4 PM at Lake Forest Place, 1100 Pembridge Dr., Lake Forest, IL. Funeral info, 847-673-6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 14, 2019