Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Magnolia Cafe at Lamb's Farm
Libertyville, IL
ROBERT "BOB" REED

ROBERT "BOB" REED Obituary
Robert M. "Bob" Reed, 57, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Oak Lawn, IL. He was born Dec. 13, 1951 in Park Ridge, IL and had been a Mundelein resident for most of his life. Surviving are 2 children, Joshua Reed and Myra Gall; 2 sisters, Debbie Reed and Julie (Brian) Hansa. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Pat Reed and his grandparents, Nate and Sophie Reed. A celebration of his life will be held from Noon to 4:00 pm on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in the Magnolia Cafe at Lamb's Farm in Libertyville. Arrangements are by the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 26, 2019
