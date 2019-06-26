|
Robert M. "Bob" Reed, 57, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Oak Lawn, IL. He was born Dec. 13, 1951 in Park Ridge, IL and had been a Mundelein resident for most of his life. Surviving are 2 children, Joshua Reed and Myra Gall; 2 sisters, Debbie Reed and Julie (Brian) Hansa. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Pat Reed and his grandparents, Nate and Sophie Reed. A celebration of his life will be held from Noon to 4:00 pm on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in the Magnolia Cafe at Lamb's Farm in Libertyville. Arrangements are by the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 26, 2019